Firefighters to climb 110 stories at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa to Honor 9/11 heroes

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) Twenty-four years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, valley firefighters climb the stairs of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa today to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters who gave their lives at Ground Zero.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb begins with a ceremony at 9 a.m., followed by participants scaling the equivalent of 110 stories inside the casino tower. Organizers cap registration at 343 climbers to reflect the number of fallen firefighters.

The Morongo Fire Department, which began as a volunteer wildland crew called the Flying Eagles in the 1950s, now operates as a full-time department with nearly 50 firefighters and EMTs.

This year’s event carries a powerful local connection. In August, New York officials confirmed the identification of 72-year-old Barbara Keating of Palm Springs, nearly 25 years after she died aboard American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the North Tower.

Keating’s identification is among more than 1,650 victims identified to date. Roughly 1,100 remain unidentified.

The stair climb is one of dozens nationwide organized by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Funds raised support programs for the families of fallen firefighters.