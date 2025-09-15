Skip to Content
Emmanuel Haro Case: Parents of Missing Cabazon baby due back in court Tuesday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro are scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a felony settlement conference.

Jake and Rebecca Haro have both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and filing a false police report. Prosecutors allege Emmanuel was abused over time, leading to his death sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 14.

Despite an extensive search, Emmanuel’s remains have not been found. Investigators have said they have a strong indication of where his body may be.

Jake and Rebecca remain in custody at the Riverside County jail on $1 million bail each.

KESQ News Channel 3 will have updates from the courthouse tomorrow.

