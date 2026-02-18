Grammy Award winner to headline PRO Chocolate and Champagne Soiree at Velvet Rope Hotel

Palm Springs, Calif. (KESQ) - Parkinson's Resource Organization(PRO) will hold its Chocolate and Champagne Silent Auction and Soiree featuring four time Grammy Award winner Wayne Cobham on Thursday, February 26, 5:00-7:00 pm at the Velvet Rope Hotel at 120 W. Veredasur in Palm Springs.

Heavy appetizers will be served along with a wide selection of desserts.

Tickets are available here: https://www.parkinsonsresource.org/news/articles/chocolate-champagne-silent-auction-cocktail-soiree/

PRO offers support services to people with Parkinson's Disease and their caregivers.

Thousands of people in the Coachella Valley have Parkinson's Disease in the Coachella Valley and PRO provides support groups, one-on-one consultations, and connections to resources to help them navigate their journey.

It also presents the annual Parkinson's Today Symposium in partnership with the Michael J. Fox Foundation which was just held February 7th at UCR Palm Desert with over 300 people in attendance.

News Channel 3's John White serves as Co-Chair of PRO's Board of Directors.