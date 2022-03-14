Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.

The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released.





RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two young children and their mother who illegally took them.

The California Highway Patrol issued an "Endangered Missing Advisory'' on behalf of the Riverside police for Raul Perez, Elias Perez, and Trina Garcia.

The two boys were taken around 2:20 Sunday afternoon by their biological mother Garcia during a supervised visit, the CHP reported. Riverside Police say the mother "snuck away with both kids without permission."

Raul Perez is Hispanic. He is 6 years old, 3 feet tall, and weighs 40pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Puma shirt and black pants with a red stripe, the CHP said.

Elias Perez is Hispanic. He is 5 years old. He is 3 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and he was last seen wearing a long-sleeve white and gray shirt and black pants, the CHP said.

Trina Garcia is also Hispanic. She is 28 years old. She stands 5 feet,3 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans, the CHP said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call 911 or Riverside police at 951-351-6050 or 951-354-2007.