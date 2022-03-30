School districts feeling the pinch with rising gas prices

As gas prices continue to increase, some are wondering if local school districts are having to adjust their budgets to accommodate for the surging expenses.

Desert Sands Unified School District sent News Channel 3 a statement regarding the issue:

"Budgets are developed using a variety of factors. These factors are based on how individual schools utilize their available dollars. Like any budget, there can be fluctuation due to changing priorities and plans. As gasoline has only recently increased significantly in price, the impact is really just beginning to show. It will take some time to see the full impact of the increase. Adjustments to 2022-2023 budgets will take place as planning

continues over the next few months. DSUSD

Palm Springs Unified School District said their departments' and schools' budgets for fuel are done each year. Adding that fuel budgets are typically made to accommodate unforeseen situations that could include an increase in gas prices.

A spokesperson for PSUSD said, "Large increases in gas prices like we are experiencing have required some departments to transfer funds from other budgets to fuel budgets."

PSUSD's budget for this year ends June 30. So departments and schools will be determining any increases in fuel budgets that will be necessary for the 2022-2023 budget based on the remaining balances on their 2021-2022 fuel budgets.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear more from local school district officials about how they're adapting to the increasing fuel prices.