Deaf community sees representation, from the Academy Award-winning film, CODA to local theater

The infamous moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock, distracted the world from several historical moments from this weekend's Academy Awards.

One of them being the three Academy Awards that the film 'CODA' received.

The film brought in wins for best picture, best adapted screenplay, and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

Kotsur, is the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar.

One person who was happy to see this was Assemblymember, Sharon Quirk-Silva, who is working on a bill, AB 2541, to provide early access to language services for deaf and hard hearing children.

Quirk-Silva tells News Channel 3, "Well, I think when people see their community members represented, so as in the case of the supporting actor, Troy Kotsur, winning for Best Actor, it really gives that inspiration to communities that can be them too.”

Quirk-Silva discussed her bill, AB 2541, which will provide early access to language services for deaf and hard of hearing students.

Silva also highlights how the movie shows moments that may resonate with children in the deaf or hard of hearing community, "If somebody is diagnosed as being deaf than they do many times go to special schools that can support them and there are communities built, as was noted in the film Coda."

Local theaters in the Coachella Valley are also doing their part to serve the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Non-profit and community theater, Desert Theatreworks, is starting to implement ASL interpreters into their shows.

A patron recently requested ASL services, the interpreters were such a success the theater is planning to continue using their services for future shows.

Production Manager at Desert Theatreworks, Rebecca McWilliams, shares, "The interpreters were amazing. And they (audience members) said so. And they were so happy that they could come see the show and enjoy it to the fullest of their ability.”

Their next production happens to focus on author and disability activist, Helen Keller, "Next season, we're doing the miracle worker, which for the theater community is one of the most important and special ASL community shows," says McWilliams.

From Oscar wins to local theater, the arts are doing their part to represent the deaf community.