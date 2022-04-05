Milanovich elected Tribal Chairman of Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians has a new chairman, Reid D. Milanovich. The tribe announced his leadership today as Tribal Council election results were finalized.

Milanovich is now entering his first term as tribal chairman, succeeding Jeff Grubbe, who had served in the role for ten years.

Grubbe was elected in 2012 to take over the post after the death of Reid Milanovich's father, Richard Milanovich, who had served as chair for 28 years.

Richard Milanovich died in Rancho Mirage at age 69. He was a prominent Coachella Valley figure and nationwide leader in Native American affairs. He oversaw the purchase of the Spa Hotel in 1992; the addition of the Spa Resort Casino in 1995; the development and construction of the Agua Caliente Casino in 2001; and the opening of the $90 million Spa Resort Casino in 2003 and the Spa Hotel’s Well Spirit Center Fitness Center in 2004.

He also oversaw the construction of the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa’s new hotel and expansion in 2008, followed by the completion of the tribe’s entertainment venue, The Show, in February 2009.

Richard Milanovich was instrumental in the passage of Proposition 5, the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, which governs gambling operations on Indian land.

Here are additional election results as shared with News Channel 3 by a spokesperson for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians:

Tribal Council Secretary/Treasurer Vincent Gonzales III continues in his sixth consecutive two-year term.

Tribal Council Member Jessica Norte was re-elected to her third consecutive one-year term. She also served as a Tribal Council Member in 2004, 2005, 2012 and 2013.

Tribal Council Member John R. Preckwinkle III was elected to his second one-year term in office.

The election was held in March and the results became final on April 5. Milanovich vacates his Vice Chairman position, and a special election will be held in the coming months.