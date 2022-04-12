Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:52 AM
Published 10:38 AM

Cathedral City residents evacuated, others sheltered in place due to gas leak.

KESQ

A Cathedral City neighborhood is getting back to normal after a gas leak brought an emergency response to the area. Residents living in a group of homes near ongoing road construction at Avenida Maravilla and Vega Avenue were asked to either evacuate or shelter in place Tuesday morning as crews worked to cap off the leak.

As of noon, repairs are underway. No injuries are reported. The street has reopened to traffic.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Samantha Lomibao

Samantha joined KESQ News Channel 3 in May 2021. Learn more about Samantha here here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content