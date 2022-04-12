Cathedral City residents evacuated, others sheltered in place due to gas leak.
A Cathedral City neighborhood is getting back to normal after a gas leak brought an emergency response to the area. Residents living in a group of homes near ongoing road construction at Avenida Maravilla and Vega Avenue were asked to either evacuate or shelter in place Tuesday morning as crews worked to cap off the leak.
As of noon, repairs are underway. No injuries are reported. The street has reopened to traffic.
