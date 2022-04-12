Local resident dedicated to supporting mission of the Alzheimer’s Association in the Coachella Valley

The Alzheimer's Association in the Coachella Valley has been serving the desert community for more than 24 years. It will be hosting a fundraising event on April 16th.

The event would not be possible without community partners who are dedicated to uplifting the organization's mission.

Bob Thistle, a resident of Segovia in Palm Desert, has lost multiple family members to Alzheimer's.

“If anybody can do anything to stop this thing, not for my family, because it's too late for them, but it might not be too late for somebody else," said Thistle.

Thistle came from very humble beginnings, leaving a difficult situation with an abusive father as a teenager. He was then adopted by another family and created a close friendship with his foster brother Jack.

“When I left home I was determined that I was going to do better," said Thistle.

After a lifetime of friendship and successful business ventures together, Thistle lost Jack to Alzheimer's four years ago

“I didn't know anything about it until my family and Jack and his family got it and all that stuff," said Thistle. “I thought, can't I do something about it? I gave the big check and I've donated every year since.”

Thistle now dedicates himself to the cause of the Alzheimer's Association in the Coachella Valley.

“I hope there's nobody else in my family that get this but I don't want anyone's family to get it. And that's why we need to do something about it," said Thistle.

His donations have helped fund programs and resources for valley residents who suffer from Alzheimer's and their caregivers. Which are always provided free of charge to the desert community.

“I think that anybody that can give any amount to help this association should do it. Because it may not be for them. But who knows, it might be. You just don't know," said Thistle.

The Alzheimer's Association in the Coachella Valley will be hosting their fundraising event: “A Night To Remember 2: An Evening of Inspiration”. It’s Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. on CBS Local 2 and is hosted by News Channel 3's Patrick Evans.

Thistle’s dedication to the mission of the Alzheimer's Association will be on full display. He donated $50,000 as a match challenge to all Coachella valley donors. Every donation up to that amount will have twice the impact on the mission of the Alzheimer's Association.

Click HERE for more information on the fundraising event and how you can help the cause.