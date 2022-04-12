Palm Springs business leaders share ongoing concerns with police

Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Andy Mills is continuing a series of community meetings to hear about chronic problems, this time focusing on businesses in the city.

The goal is to listen to the business community and find solutions to ongoing issues.

A previous series of meetings focused on neighborhood concerns.

As News Channel 3 has been reporting for months, PSPD is working to apply solutions from community members to solve rising crime citywide. This comes after hearing from residents during a series of town halls in all five voting districts earlier this year.

"The gun violence problems in the northern part of our city. That is priority number one. We cannot afford to have people driving through the neighborhood and getting shot," said PSPD Chief Andy Mills.

The input shows homelessness is the next big concern, next to gun violence. In a surprising move – officers knocked on doors in the northern Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood a couple of weeks ago in the wake of violent crime there.

https://youtu.be/AyIJrHEAHKc

Here are the details of Tuesday's meetings:

Palm Springs Hilton Hotel - 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way

04/12/22 11:00am - 04/12/22 12:00pm

04/12/22 5:30pm - 04/12/22 6:30pm

News Channel 3 has a reporter at the meeting and will have updates in a live report starting at 5:00 p.m. on KESQ.