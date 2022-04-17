How rising egg prices are affecting bakeries in the valley

You may have noticed the rising cost of eggs if you went to the grocery store recently. Now, some local bakeries are feeling the effects of the price surge of eggs.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, "recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the Upper Midwest have had a severe negative impact on commercial table egg layer flocks that continue to disrupt normal marketing patterns." Avian influenza or avian flu is a viral infection spread from bird to bird.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in a Tuesday report said eggs prices are higher than they were this time last year.

Local bakeries like Peninsula Pasteries Palm Springs and Townie Bagels have had to deal with the higher prices of eggs.

The owners of both told News Channel 3 that the prices of eggs for them have more than doubled. Neither business has passed the extra costs on to their customer. However, they plan to reevaluate menu costs should the price surge continue.

The owner of Townie Bagels said he has seen price increases like this before and has been able to overcome them so he's not worried. He said there will definitely be a bigger problem if eggs and other ingredients became completely unavailable or much harder to come by.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from both business owners and how they have been managing the increase in egg prices.