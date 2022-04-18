Joslyn Center hosts vaccine booster clinic as local COVID cases increase slightly

Coronavirus case rates in the Coachella Valley are steadily on the rise again. To fight the spread of the virus, the Joslyn Center hosted its “Vax & Boost” COVID vaccine booster clinic Monday.

Valley resident David Deatrick went to the Joslyn Center to get his second COVID booster vaccine. He has type one diabetes and is immunocompromised.

"I feel much more comfortable going out in public and going to see my grandson and my family because I'm all vaccinated and I'm safe," said Deatrick. "The immunity is way down with type ones and so I didn't want to take the chance."

Most of the people who went to the clinic got their second booster. Desert Oasis Healthcare provided the vaccines. Felice Chiapperini is the community development specialist with DOHC.

"Today's event went better than we expected," said Chiapperini. "[Those who came] know the importance of getting that booster shot and the second booster shot. So they are in the forefront, and we're pleased to be able to provide that service to them at no charge."

More than 110 vaccines were given at the clinic to people who are 50 years and older or immunocompromised.

"Yes, we're happy that we have such a large turnout. It seems that our seniors seem to be a little bit more proactive in terms of their health," said Chiapperini.

The COVID positivity rate in the valley has increased since the start of April. It went from 1.7% on April 1 to 2.2% as of April 15.

So far only 32.4% of Riverside County residents 12 and older have gotten their booster shot.

"I want to protect myself and my family. I just came back from seeing my youngest grandson, and he's only six months old. And you know, he's already had COVID and I haven't, and I don't intend to get it if I can help it," said Deatrick.

DOHC will be hosting more free booster vaccine clinics:

April 27 - Cathedral City Senior Center 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 29 - Senior Center Indio 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

May 2 - Desert Hot Springs Senior Center 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DOHC staff will bring its mobile health clinic to “Vax & Boost” events at participating senior centers, for anyone who might need a first or second vaccine or a first or second booster. All participating senior centers will receive at least $1,000 while the center bringing the most “shots in arms” through DOHC by June 30 will get a $5,000 donation.