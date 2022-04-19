Evacuation orders remain in place after overnight fire in Thousand Palms

More than twelve hours after a fire sparked near a Thousand Palms neighborhood, evacuation orders remain in place for some residents.

CAL FIRE tweeted Tuesday morning, saying "firefighters will remain on scene for several hours today performing extensive mop-up and overhaul." The fire remains at 20 acres.

#CastilloFire [UPDATE] The fire remains at 20 acres. Firefighters will remain on scene for several hours today performing extensive mop-up and overhaul. Evacuation orders still remain in place. Unless significant incident activity occurs, the next update will be this evening. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) April 19, 2022

As of midnight, Cal Fire Riverside tweeted that the fire's forward spread had been stopped and a shelter in place order was lifted for the residents south of 30th Avenue on the west & east side of Desert Moon Drive to Del Norte Way.

Evacuations have been established for approximately five buildings north of 30th Avenue, east of Calle Castillo Lane, south of Burr Oak Road and west of Desert Moon Drive.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.