Local businesses welcome new PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament

A new professional golf tournament is coming to the Coachella Valley, starting in the spring of 2023. The Galleri Classic, a PGA TOUR Champions event, will be held March 20-26, 2023 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Mission Hills Country Club has also hosted the LPGA major championship for 51 years. Whether it was the Dinah Shore, Nabisco Kraft, ANA or Chevron Championship, it's been a historic location. However, the Chevron Championship was played for the last time in the valley earlier this month. It will be moving to Houston next year.

Through the years, local businesses across the Coachella Valley have benefited from players and tourists coming to the area for those tournaments. They now have a brand new tournament to look forward to.

Supervisors at Michael's Cafe and Tony's Burgers in Cathedral City told News Channel 3 they are excited for the new tournament and the promise of more visitors next year. Historically, March has been a lucrative month for both businesses with the BNP Paribas Open and the LPGA major championship. They're glad it will continue to be and hope for more growth with The Galleri Classic golf tournament.

The president and CEO of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce, Katie Stice, said the organization is looking forward to being a partner with The Galleri Classic.

"The Galleri Classic will undoubtedly be an economic driver like the LPGA Championship," said Stice. "Golf and golf tournaments are part of the rich history and future of the valley, bringing people together from all over the globe to experience the Coachella Valley's renowned weather, sights, and beauty. It is great for local businesses from restaurants to hotels, attractions, and more."

