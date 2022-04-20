US Secretary of Energy and Congressman Raul Ruiz listen to concerns from Salton Sea community members

Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D (CA-36) was joined by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm for a visit to the Salton Sea Wednesday morning.

Together, Dr. Ruiz and Secretary Granholm lead a listening session with local community members and leaders to hear their firsthand experiences with public health and the environmental impacts of the Salton Sea.

Both Congressman Ruiz and Secretary Granholm also talked about the potential of the region to unlock clean energy sources and transition to a clean energy future with the lithium deposit underneath the Salton Sea.

Various community leaders from the Salton Sea area were invited to speak up about their concerns and what actionable steps they want done to improve their community. They brought up several concerns regarding mental health, public health, pollution, and lack of resources and funding.

Secretary Granholm said she didn't come to provide solutions, instead, she mainly came to listen to the concerns and wants to work in partnership with the community to address them.

