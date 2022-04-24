Sunnylands Family Day returns after two years

Sunnylands is hosting a Family Day celebrating the native ecosystems of the Coachella Valley desert. The celebration returns after a two-year pandemic pause.

Toys and games, arts and crafts, guided walks, and interactive stations will be found throughout the Center & Gardens. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday, April 24. It's free for all families to enjoy and reservations are not required.

Scheduled activities

Guided Bird Walks at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Led by a knowledgeable birder, these free 60-minute guided walks introduce guests to many local and migratory bird species in the Sunnylands gardens.



Outdoor activities

Garden Wonders with Tania Marien: Design your own puzzle to take home and share with loved ones.

Join artist Tysen Knight in creating a community mural inspired by the colors and shapes of the natural environment.

Stop by the insect and reptile exploration stations for a multi-sensory experience.

Visit the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery station and build a bee using recycled materials. Grab a Bee The Change wildflower seed packet on the way out.

Learn about wind energy with Palm Springs Windmill Tours.

Toys and activities will be spread around the Great Lawn

Guests are encouraged to explore the gardens at their own pace using the new Gardens Guide or downloading the self-guided audio walks.

Indoor activities

Explore the power of the wind as you build your own pinwheel inside the studio.

Books and games will be available in the Center.

Visitors are encouraged to dress for warm weather, bring sun protection, and stay hydrated for a fun and safe family outing.