Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:11 AM

Sunnylands Family Day returns after two years

Sunnylands

Sunnylands is hosting a Family Day celebrating the native ecosystems of the Coachella Valley desert. The celebration returns after a two-year pandemic pause.

Toys and games, arts and crafts, guided walks, and interactive stations will be found throughout the Center & Gardens. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday, April 24. It's free for all families to enjoy and reservations are not required.

Scheduled activities

  • Guided Bird Walks at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.:
    • Led by a knowledgeable birder, these free 60-minute guided walks introduce guests to many local and migratory bird species in the Sunnylands gardens.

Outdoor activities

  • Garden Wonders with Tania Marien: Design your own puzzle to take home and share with loved ones.
  • Join artist Tysen Knight in creating a community mural inspired by the colors and shapes of the natural environment.
  • Stop by the insect and reptile exploration stations for a multi-sensory experience.
  • Visit the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery station and build a bee using recycled materials. Grab a Bee The Change wildflower seed packet on the way out.
  • Learn about wind energy with  Palm Springs Windmill Tours.
  • Toys and activities will be spread around the Great Lawn
  • Guests are encouraged to explore the gardens at their own pace using the new Gardens Guide or downloading the self-guided audio walks.

Indoor activities

  • Explore the power of the wind as you build your own pinwheel inside the studio.
  • Books and games will be available in the Center.

Visitors are encouraged to dress for warm weather, bring sun protection, and stay hydrated for a fun and safe family outing.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content