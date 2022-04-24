Sunnylands Family Day returns after two years
Sunnylands is hosting a Family Day celebrating the native ecosystems of the Coachella Valley desert. The celebration returns after a two-year pandemic pause.
Toys and games, arts and crafts, guided walks, and interactive stations will be found throughout the Center & Gardens. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m on Sunday, April 24. It's free for all families to enjoy and reservations are not required.
Scheduled activities
- Guided Bird Walks at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.:
- Led by a knowledgeable birder, these free 60-minute guided walks introduce guests to many local and migratory bird species in the Sunnylands gardens.
Outdoor activities
- Garden Wonders with Tania Marien: Design your own puzzle to take home and share with loved ones.
- Join artist Tysen Knight in creating a community mural inspired by the colors and shapes of the natural environment.
- Stop by the insect and reptile exploration stations for a multi-sensory experience.
- Visit the S.C.R.A.P. Gallery station and build a bee using recycled materials. Grab a Bee The Change wildflower seed packet on the way out.
- Learn about wind energy with Palm Springs Windmill Tours.
- Toys and activities will be spread around the Great Lawn
- Guests are encouraged to explore the gardens at their own pace using the new Gardens Guide or downloading the self-guided audio walks.
Indoor activities
- Explore the power of the wind as you build your own pinwheel inside the studio.
- Books and games will be available in the Center.
Visitors are encouraged to dress for warm weather, bring sun protection, and stay hydrated for a fun and safe family outing.
