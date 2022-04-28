Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 7:03 AM
Published 11:13 AM

Indian Canyon Dr. reopens, but Gene Autry Trail still closed Friday morning

KESQ

Police in Palm Springs closed North Gene Autry Trail Thursday evening between Salvia and E Via Escuela because blowing sand has reduced visibility for drivers.

N. Indian Canyon was reopened to traffic Friday morning shortly after 7:00 am after being shut down between Sunrise Parkway and Garnett just before 8 pm Thursday.

Highway 111 going out to the freeway or Vista Chino to Date Palm are the best alternate routes.

Officials advise commuters to follow traffic signs and avoid going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

The First Alert Weather team has been predicting strengthening winds.
MORE: Gusty conditions today, calmer tomorrow

https://youtu.be/oBTL0GB2Ppw

A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas surrounding the Valley through late tonight.

The Wind Advisory closest to the Valley includes portions of North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs as well as the San Gorgonio Pass.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

Top Stories

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content