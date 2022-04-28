Traffic alert: N Gene Autry Trail closed due to blowing sand, low visibility

Police in Palm Springs have closed North Gene Autry Trail between Salvia and E Via Escuela because blowing sand has reduced visibility for drivers.

Indian Canyon remains open going out to the freeway.

Highway 111 going out to the freeway or Vista Chino to Date Palm are the best alternate routes.

Location:N Gene Autry Trail between Salvia and E Via Escuela is CLOSED.

Date: 04-28-2022

Time: 11:04:08

Details: N Gene Autry Trail between Salvia and E Via Escuela is CLOSED due to blowing sand and low visibility. Please use Indian or Date Palm. https://t.co/sHh7LhxxyG — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) April 28, 2022

Officials advise commuters to follow traffic signs and avoid going around road closures as it could be dangerous and lead to fines.

The First Alert Weather team has been predicting strengthening winds.

https://youtu.be/oBTL0GB2Ppw

A Wind Advisory has been posted for areas surrounding the Valley through late tonight.

The Wind Advisory closest to the Valley includes portions of North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs as well as the San Gorgonio Pass.

