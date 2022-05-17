RivCo Supervisors review budget with growing reserves

Riverside County government coffers are swelling beyond what officials anticipated in the current fiscal year, setting the stage for lighter loads on the Board of Supervisors in preparation for 2022-23 budget

hearings, according to a report the board will review Tuesday.

"Overall, projected discretionary revenue estimates are up $50 million from budget projections,'' according to the Executive Office's 38-page third-quarter budget report, which will be among the top items on the board's policy agenda.

The report said that discretionary revenue was originally expected to top out at $921 million, but will likely be about $971 million by June 30, when the 2021-22 fiscal year officially ends.

Executive Office staff attributed the rise to higher motor vehicle in lieu of property tax revenue, as well as higher sales and use tax receipts -- $11 million over the original estimate -- increased documentary transfer tax streams and better-than-expected spillover savings from the previous fiscal year.

One of the brightest spots in the budget report, as it was during the midyear update, was in Proposition 172 public safety sales tax income, which is predicted to reach $260 million, or $27 million more than initial budget projections, according to the EO.

The county reserve pool is also expanding well in excess of what had been predicted, with projections now that it will plateau at $368 million by the end of the current fiscal year. The pool held about $231 million at the beginning of 2021-22.

There was no reference in the report to the enormous revenue boosts that the county has enjoyed in the form of federal outlays under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act of 2020, and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which altogether have, to date, resulted in almost $800 million in additional funds for a variety of appropriations.

The board was able to avoid budget cuts and payroll reductions, in part, because of the taxpayer-backed infusions in the previous and current fiscal years. No serious revenue shortfalls are on the horizon.

According to the report, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Sheriff's Department and Fire Department all appear to be settling out the fiscal year in the black.

However, fire officials are requesting almost a quarter of a million dollars in additional contingency appropriations because of expenses tied to a winter fire in Thermal that required extensive mop-up.

The Department of Animal Services, which has been struggling to achieve a balanced budget for nearly a decade, will be re-prioritizing funds internally to keep from operating in the red for the remainder of 2021-22, according to the report.

Hearings on the 2022-23 budget are scheduled for June 13 and 14, though the board may expand the days if necessary. Under state law, the county must have a tentative spending plan in

place by June 30.