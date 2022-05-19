News Channel 3 to add newscast at 4 p.m.

News Channel 3 is expanding news coverage this fall in order to build on its commitment to serve viewers in the Coachella Valley area and beyond.

The Gulf California Broadcast Company, owners of KESQ News Channel 3, KPSP CBS Local 2, and four other television and radio stations, is excited to announce the addition of a 4:00 p.m. newscast which will debut in early September.

The new newscast will air weekdays from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on both KESQ News Channel 3 and KPSP CBS Local 2. The hour long newscast will flow directly into the market’s top rated 5:00 p.m. news, News Channel 3 at 5:00.

“We believe that the Palm Springs market is hungry for local news and information”, says General

Manager Jerry Upham. “This gives viewers the opportunity to get breaking news and the day’s top

stories earlier, and with a trusted, dedicated team.”

News Channel 3 provides the Coachella Valley superior coverage of breaking news, severe weather and major national news, delivered by the area’s most experienced news team.

News Channel 3 is the clear ratings leader in news viewership of any station in the Palm Springs market.

The station already produces nearly 40 hours of live newscasts each week.

“We are committed to Coachella Valley," said News Director Rebecca Johnson. "Whether it's on television, on the internet, or through our apps, our mission is to provide people throughout the desert area with outstanding coverage of the news and weather that impacts their lives. Expanding our news footprint by adding the 4:00 p.m. newscast will provide another opportunity to connect our viewers to breaking news updates, in-depth coverage, original reporting, and First Alert Weather futurecasts."

You can watch live streaming newscasts here.