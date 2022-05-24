Cannabis license of Palm Springs business owner revoked after she drops appeal in case

A Palm Springs business owner who had originally said the city was wrong to revoke her cannabis cultivation licenses has now dropped her appeal in the case.

News Channel 3 spoke to Joy Meredith in November after allegations arose that she was illegally cultivating in a space she was not licensed to. At the time, Meredith claimed the penalties were too harsh, telling reporter Jake Ingrassia, "There was never any sort of a warning, never a suspension," she said. "To just go straight to the revocation of all 3 of my licenses seems a little extreme to me."

On Tuesday morning, Palm Springs City Attorney Jeff Ballinger confirmed to Jake Ingrassia that the appeal had been dropped, saying, “On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Paulina Ross, Ms. Meredith’s attorney communicated to us that she is not pursuing the appeal. Therefore, the subject cannabis permit is revoked.”

Joy Meredith is a familiar name for many in Palm Springs. She owns "Joy of Wellness Center" in the city.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Joy Meredith for comment on the revocation. When she spoke last on the issue, she told News Channel 3, "I try to be a good person and a good member to society, and I hope that people remember that."

News Channel 3nd will update this coverage as we learn more.

You can watch coverage from November in the player below.