Vacationing Palm Springs FD employee sees human hand in dumpster fire, rescues man, Foundation says

An off-duty Palm Springs Fire Department employee saved a life while vacationing with his family, the Fire Foundation said in a post on Instagram.

The foundation posted a video of a fire in a dumpster, writing that the engineer "noticed what appeared to be a hand sticking out from the flames. He sprang into action and saved a homeless man who was sleeping in the dumpster. The man’s shirt was partially on fire while he was getting him out."

The post called the rescuer, Cody Ayotte, "a person of action who cares for his neighbors both on and off duty. Cody Ayotte is truly 'Beyond the Badge.'"