Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 9:02 AM
Published 8:58 AM

Vacationing Palm Springs FD employee sees human hand in dumpster fire, rescues man, Foundation says

Palm Springs Fire Foundation

An off-duty Palm Springs Fire Department employee saved a life while vacationing with his family, the Fire Foundation said in a post on Instagram.

The foundation posted a video of a fire in a dumpster, writing that the engineer "noticed what appeared to be a hand sticking out from the flames. He sprang into action and saved a homeless man who was sleeping in the dumpster. The man’s shirt was partially on fire while he was getting him out."

The post called the rescuer, Cody Ayotte, "a person of action who cares for his neighbors both on and off duty. Cody Ayotte is truly 'Beyond the Badge.'"

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Top Stories

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content