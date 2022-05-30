Local community comes together for Annual Memorial Day Flower Drop

Thousands of red and white carnations dropped from the skies to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Monday morning The Palm Springs Air Museum hosted its Annual Memorial Day Air Fair and Flower Drop.

World War II veteran Dorothee Irwin served in the Marine Corps for 3 years. Now at 99 years old, she never forgets those who have died serving their country.

"It's very, very heartbreaking for me because I had a brother in the Army and one in the Air Corps. And then I had cousins in the Navy. And some of them never made it," said Irwin. "We experienced the sadness of all of this."

More than 3,000 flowers were dropped from a B-25 Mitchell Bomber. With a dozen roses in honor of local Gold Star families who have lost loved ones in the military. Including the family of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez.

Josiah Best came with his grandmother to pay his respects.

"It means when you honor the people who die for us," said Best. "It makes me feel like they were important to the world and they really tried their hardest."

Valley resident Violet Eros invites her family from Mexico to the event every year.

"It's an amazing event it's just all emotions at the same time," said Eros. "It just amazing the sacrifice that each person did and die for us fighting."

Visitors taking a flower home to make sure they're reminded of the ones who gave them the freedom they have today.