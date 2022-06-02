Police say campus safe following deadly overnight shooting near Coachella school

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of a deadly Coachella shooting on Cairo Street early Thursday morning.

The road was cordoned-off between Shady Lane and Date Avenue across the street from Bobby Duke Middle School.

NEWS CHANNEL 3

Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a shooting happened at approximately 12:17 a.m.

Deputies said a man was shot in front of a house on Cairo Street and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

There was no initial information released yet on a suspect. Deputies were canvassing the neighborhood and were talking to witnesses. The only suspect information deputies released said a man fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The crime scene was across the street from Bobby Duke Middle School. The Sheriff's Department said deputies would be using a portion of the school as a command post. There was no threat to the school though, they said.

Deputies said they completed a security sweep of the school early in the morning.

There was expected to be a police presence in the school's parking lot for several hours. Deputies wanted to assure parents not to be concerned when arriving with students Thursday morning.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as this is a developing story.