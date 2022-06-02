Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs father accused of killing his baby

A 24-year-old man from Desert Hot Springs accused of killing his infant child has been arrested.

Desert Hot Springs police said the father was taken into custody after responding to a report of baby not breathing at a home on on May 18.

They said officers performed life saving efforts on the child, who was transported to an area hospital and later airlifted to a pediatric trauma center.

The baby died from their injuries three days later.

Police said the child's father could face multiple charges, including murder.

He's currently being held on a $1 million bail.

