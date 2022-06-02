Desert Hot Springs father accused of killing his baby
A 24-year-old man from Desert Hot Springs accused of killing his infant child has been arrested.
Desert Hot Springs police said the father was taken into custody after responding to a report of baby not breathing at a home on on May 18.
They said officers performed life saving efforts on the child, who was transported to an area hospital and later airlifted to a pediatric trauma center.
The baby died from their injuries three days later.
Police said the child's father could face multiple charges, including murder.
He's currently being held on a $1 million bail.
