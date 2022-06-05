Skip to Content
Brush fire in Thermal is 60 acres and 0% contained

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department

Cal Fire said firefighters are working to contain an approximately 60 acre fire in Thermal near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 62.

Cal Fire said the fire was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night and that power was interrupted for about 20 residents.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department

Officials have put a road closure in place on Avenue 62 between Monroe and Jackson Street.

