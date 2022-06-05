Brush fire in Thermal is 60 acres and 0% contained

Cal Fire said firefighters are working to contain an approximately 60 acre fire in Thermal near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 62.

#62FIRE UPDATE- 6/5/22 3:30 a.m- the fire is approximately 60 acres (unmapped) and 0% contained. Power interrupted for about 20 residents. Additional updates as info becomes available. Photo credit - @CALFIRERRU pic.twitter.com/4dOEvOwdpL — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 5, 2022

Cal Fire said the fire was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night and that power was interrupted for about 20 residents.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department

Officials have put a road closure in place on Avenue 62 between Monroe and Jackson Street.

