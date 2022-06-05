Skip to Content
today at 1:00 PM
Published 4:50 AM

Brush fire in Thermal is 84 acres and 10% contained

Update 1:00 p.m.:

Cal Fire fire told News Channel 3 on the scene that the fire has burned 84 acres.

Fire crews are still working to put it out. Cal Fire said it plans to be there for the next couple of days to make sure the fire is completely put out.

Original story:

Cal Fire firefighters are assisting the Bureau of Indian Affairs to contain an approximately 60-acre fire in Thermal near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 62.

At 5:50 a.m. Sunday morning, Cal Fire tweeted saying it was 10% contained.

Cal Fire said the fire was first reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night and that power was interrupted for about 20 residents. Power has since been restored to those residents.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department

Officials have put a road closure in place on Avenue 62 between Monroe and Jackson Street.

