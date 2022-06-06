Low voter turnout ahead of primary election Tuesday

Only 14% of Riverside County residents who received a vote-by-mail ballot have returned it for the June 7 primary election.

As of Monday, the county reports a total of1,304,447 vote-by-mail ballots have been issued and 178,170 ballots have been returned.

If you have not yet voted, you can do so by mail or in person.

To vote in person, click HERE to find a full list of in-person Vote Center locations in Riverside County.

The voter registration deadline was on May 23, but if you missed it, you can still vote in this election. Go to any Voting Location and you can register and vote on the same day all the way up through Election Day on June 7.

If you choose to vote by mail, your ballot needs to be returned through the postal service or submitted at vote-by-mail drop-off boxes at 87 participating locations throughout Riverside County.

Ballot drop-off locations and hours of operation can be found on the registrar’s website.