today at 7:26 PM
Published 5:13 PM

Palm Desert native Brian Serven talks MLB debut, first home run, much more

The last month for Brian Serven has been a dream come true. The Palm Desert alum was called up the Rockies on May 18th and since has appeared in 12 games with three home runs and a .303 batting average.

"A lot of time and effort and work has been put into getting to this moment," said Serven. "And I'm just trying to make the most of them and take advantage of this opportunity."

In Serven's first two major league hits he rocked back-to-back home runs. Serven became the third player in major league history to hit two home runs in first two major league hits.

Serven opened up about his family flying out to Colorado for his debut and which ballparks he is excited to play in.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

