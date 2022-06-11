Coachella man arrested for attempt homicide and illegal firearm

20 year old Coachella resident Ramiro Reyes was booked at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio for attempt homicide and possession of a short barreled shotgun.

On June 10 at 3:32 p.m., patrol deputies assigned to the city of Coachella and the Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), responded to a shooting outside a home at 50900 Chiapas Dr. in the City of Coachella.

Investigators said Reyes shot multiple times at the victim who was standing in his front yard. The victim was not hurt during the shooting.

The investigation led officials to the Reyes' residence and with the help of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, CCAT served a search warrant at the suspects home. Reyes' home was searched and authorities found a short barreled sawed-off shotgun inside.



