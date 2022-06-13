Dangerous heat: How to stay safe when temperatures crank up

The official start of summer is more than a week away but the heat is already cranking up in the Coachella Valley. The temperatures are getting so hot, that it can be extremely dangerous for your health.

The Centers for Disease Control said high temperatures kill more than 700 people every year in the U.S. However, heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable.

Tips from CDC to stay prevent heat-related illnesses/ death:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can

Drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty

Schedule outdoor activities carefully. Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen

Pace yourself

Take cool showers or baths to cool down

It's important to know the difference between heat-related illnesses so you know what to do:

People aged 65 years or older are more prone to heat-related health issues. The CDC says, "They are more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body responses to heat."

Anyone can suffer from the heat, but it's important to regularly check up on those who are more at risk.

For more tips on how to stay safe in the heat, click here for the CDC's website.