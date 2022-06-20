Pollinator Week: how you can improve Coachella Valley pollinator habitat

National Pollinator Week runs June 20 - June 26 and it promotes the protection and improvement of pollinator habitats.

This year the City of Palm Desert is taking the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge through the National Wildlife Federation. It's an effort to recognize the importance of pollinators to the desert's economy, agriculture, and environment.

The City also pledged to install a monarch butterfly mural at the University of California, Riverside’s Palm Desert Center, install educational signs within Civic Center Park, and plant milkweed at various City parks and medians.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is encouraging residents to garden using native plants. The Living Desert says it helps restore fragmented urban ecosystems, provides critical habitat for threatened pollinators, and conserves water.

Native plants can help desert pollinators like bees, bats, birds, beetles, butterflies, moths, and small mammals to thrive. Stable pollinator populations are foundational for healthy ecosystems and food systems.

The City of Palm Desert encourages you to participate in Pollinator Week by visiting the City of Palm Desert’s pollinator garden in Civic Center Park.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from the Living Desert and the City to learn which native plants to include in your garden and the impact they will have on the environment.