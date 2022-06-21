Brush fire burning near Mecca grows to 50 acres; 2 acre sparks up nearby
A brush fire that sparked up two acres just before 10:00 Tuesday morning grew to 50 acres by 1:30 p.m.
CAL FIRE has crews on the scene near Highway 111 and Grant Street near Mecca.
There are no evacuations or injuries reported, officials confirmed. A large plume of smoke is visible across the valley.
By Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire was in unified command of the incident with the Bureau of Land Management.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a second brush fire sparked up in the area of Hammond Road and Colfax Street, less than half a mile from the original fire.
This new fire, the Hammond Fire, is currently at two acres.
At this time details remain limited on this new fire.
