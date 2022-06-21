Brush fire burning near Mecca grows to 50 acres

A brush fire that sparked up two acres just before 10:00 Tuesday morning grew to 50 acres by 1:30 p.m.

CAL FIRE has crews on the scene near Highway 111 and Grant Street near Mecca.

There are no evacuations or injuries reported, officials confirmed.

A large plume of smoke is visible across the valley.

The crews on the scene have asked for additional water tender trucks to help bring water to the scene. News Channel 3 has also learned that firefighters from Palm Springs Fire Department are headed to help.

By Tuesday afternoon, Cal Fire was in unified command of the incident with the Bureau of Land Management.

