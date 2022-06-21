Skip to Content
Brush fire burning near Mecca

A brush fire that sparked up just before 10:00 Tuesday morning has already spread to nearly two acres.

CAL FIRE has crews on the scene near Highway 111 and Grant Street near Mecca. A large plume of smoke is visible across the valley.

The crews on the scene have asked for additional water tender trucks to help bring water to the scene. News Channel 3 has also learned that firefighters from Palm Springs Fire Department are headed to help.

