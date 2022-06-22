Residents seek answers from SCE after 5 outages in less than three weeks

Palm Springs resident Marvin Grossman lives in a neighborhood off of East Vista Chino near North Gene Autry Trail. He said he and his neighbors have experienced five unplanned outages within the past three weeks.

Dates of power outage according to Grossman:

June 4

June 8

June 12

June 16

June 21

Grossman and his neighbors are Southern California Edison customers and are demanding answers from them.

He said when the unplanned outages happened, SCE did not send out an alert letting him and his neighbors know what was going on. Grossman said only after the outage was corrected, did he get an email saying the power is on with no explanation as to why it happened.

Grossman said he wants more effective communication with SCE.

News Channel 3 has reached out to SCE for a response on the issue.

