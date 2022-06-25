Rancho Mirage hosts 24th Annual West Coast Classic bodybuilding competition￼

The 24th Annual National Physique Committee West Coast Classic is taking place Saturday at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage. It's the second time the event has taken place in Rancho Mirage.

The NPC West Coast Classic is a bodybuilding competition sanctioned by the National Physique Committee.

"The NPC West Coast Classic has something for everyone. Whether you want to get motivated to start going to the gym, get a little more fit, or if you are a die-hard bodybuilding fan, you will leave inspired," said the founder of NPC West Coast Classic Lonnie Teper.

In amateur competitions, competitors appear in lineups and perform specified poses (and sometimes individual posing routines) for internationally top-ranked judges who score them based on symmetry, muscularity, size, conditioning, posing, and stage presentation. This happens in two events, the pre-judging event and the evening show.

Pre-Judging is where most technical judging occurs, and athletes may do multiple posing rounds until the judges have picked the ranking.

The athletes all return for Finals to perform their routines and receive their awards and placings. Athletes compete for custom championship trophies, a coveted NPC National Qualification, and free entry/ hotel accommodations at Center Podium's NPC Worldwide Invictus Pro Qualifier in Kazakhstan. One lucky winner will even get a free flight!

The athletes' ages can vary between 18 and even 80. Attendees will also get the chance to visit more than 20 fitness vendors who will share their latest products and services. There will be companies with options for nutrition, gyms, personal training, fitness apparel, workout recovery, supplements, bikinis, and even jewelry.

Schedule:

9:30 a.m. Doors Open for NPC Pre-Judging

10:00 a.m. NPC Pre-Judging Begins

5:00 p.m. Doors Open for NPC Finals

6:00 p.m. NPC Finals Begins

Tickets are $29.00−$139.00 at www.CenterPodium.com/npc-west-coast/ .

People can also view live online via live stream on Center Podium TV for $29.95.