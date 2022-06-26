Last day of the season at The Street Fair until September

The Street Fair at College of the Desert holds its last day of the season on Sunday. It will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It marks the end of the 38th season at The Street Fair. It will be closed July and August and will return on Sept. 3.

In a tweet, The Street Fair organizers said, "The Street Fair would like to thank all our patrons for your support this season."

The Street Fair started back up again last January following a nearly two-year hiatus since March 2020.

The outdoor event is in the northwest corner of campus at 43500 Monterey Ave. in Palm Desert. Free shuttle service is available to and from all campus parking lots.

The Street Fair is presented by the College of the Desert Alumni Association. It has been a staple weekend event in the Coachella Valley for more than 36 years. The family-friendly shopping experience offers an open-air farmer’s market-type setting, with dozens of vendors selling everything from clothing and home goods to furniture, vintage cars, and much more. Shoppers can also enjoy live entertainment and a wide selection of gourmet food vendors.

Proceeds support College of the Desert students by raising money for the Alumni Association, which provides scholarships, financial aid, and other programs and projects that advance the educational needs of students.

