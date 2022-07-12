Skip to Content
Traffic diverted near Palm Springs construction site after natural gas line ruptures

Police are asking you to avoid the area around Sunrise and East Ramon Roads after the break of a "large natural gas line."

The Palm Springs Fire Department and Police Department are responding to a natural gas line rupture on Sunrise and E. Ramon in Palm Springs. The rupture was caused by construction in the area this morning.

All traffic is shut down and the PSFD and PSPD are asking residents to stay out of the area as they work with SoCal Gas to contain the rupture. Details on when the area will be reopened are currently unknown.

