Traffic diverted, dentist office evacuated after a natural gas line is damaged during construction in Palm Springs

Police are asking you to avoid the area around Sunrise and East Ramon Roads after the break of a "large natural gas line."

The Palm Springs Fire Department and Police Department responded to a damaged natural gas line in the area.

Liz Castillo, a SoCalGas spokesperson, said a 6-inch medium pressure plastic main was hit by a back-hoe during construction on the sidewalk from a third-party contractor. The contractor was not affiliated with, engaged by, or performing work for SoCalGas.

The incident led to the evacuation of 12 people from a Western Dental business on Sunrise Way

All traffic is shut down and the PSFD and PSPD are asking residents to stay out of the area as they work with SoCal Gas to safely stop the flow of natural gas in order to make permanent repairs.

ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a large natural gas line that has ruptured, due to construction, at the corner of Sunrise and Ramon. Traffic is shut down in all directions and the gas company is responding. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/HL1lQ3H3WT — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) July 12, 2022

Castillo siad residents and businesses in the area may smell a natural gas odor while SoCalGas crews continue to perform the work needed to repair the gas line.

At this time, there is no word on when the roadway might be open. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

SoCalGas reminds residents and business owners to call 8-1-1 before planning to dig in a garden or at a construction site. Calling 811 will avoid possible injury or damage to buried utility lines.

If a customer suspects a gas leak, we encourage that customer to safely evacuate the area before calling SoCalGas at 800-427-2200 or before dialing 911.