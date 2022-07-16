DAP Health hosts ribbon cutting for new Sexual Wellness Clinic in Indio

The City of Indio invites the community to celebrate the milestones of two critical sister organizations, DAP Health, and Revivals Indio thrift store, on Saturday. The back-to-back events will include a clinic tour and a free taco cart lunch.

DAP Health is opening a new Sexual Wellness Clinic in Indio, which will expand crucial services and access to comprehensive medical and mental healthcare. Revivals Indio, which donates all of its profits to DAP Health, is observing its one-year anniversary.

“The City of Indio is dedicated to providing resources that better the lives, health, and wellness of our residents. We are thrilled to honor and celebrate these two organizations and their expansion and success in our community,” said Indio Mayor Waymond Fermon.

Starting at 10 a.m., the City of Indio will host a ribbon cutting and tour of the Sexual Wellness Clinic at 81719 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Suite D.

The event will be followed by an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting and free taco cart lunch at Revivals, located at 82-150 CA-111 (at the corner of Monroe Street and Highway 111).

To RSVP, go to click HERE.

DAP Health, an advocacy-based health center founded in 1984, is Coachella Valley’s primary not-for-profit resource for those living with, affected by, or at risk for HIV or AIDS. Free services at the new Indio clinic will include testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, medication for HIV prevention, and testing for HIV and hepatitis C testing.

With four locations across the Coachella Valley, Revivals donates more than $1 million a year to DAP Health, funding hope and health for those receiving care from the organization’s clinics. Community members can donate gently used goods, consign designer items, or shop new and used furniture, clothing, and more in support of DAP.

“DAP Health’s new clinic allows us to better reach people in need of care across the Valley. Access to services is key to delivering care, and we appreciate the support of the City of Indio in opening this location,” said David Brinkman, DAP Health CEO. “We are also thankful for the community's support of the Indio Revivals store, which raises funds that allow us to offer these services free of charge.”

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz will speak at 10 a.m. with ribbon cuttings by the Hispanic Chamber and Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

At the Revivals Indio store ribbon cutting, Telemundo will be giving away free Telemundo backpacks, free tacos, and an assortment of other family-friendly giveaways.

