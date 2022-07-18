Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:01 AM

County responds to community without power

Riverside County Emergency Management Dept

Riverside County helped residents after a Saturday power outage in Desert Hot Springs. The county's Emergency Management Department and the Department of Public Social Services assisted.

The county said they helped 14 residents from Sam's Family Spa & Hot Water Resort. The residents were given overnight shelter.

With temperatures reaching dangerous highs, it's important to be prepared for what to do in case a power outage happens to you and you're left with no AC.

The Emergency Management Department has tips for what to do if your power is out:

  • Keep flashlights, spare batteries, and a battery-operated radio
  • Refrain from opening your refrigerator unless necessary to keep its temperature for as long as possible
  • If your power has been out for any length of time, food items in the refrigerator or freezer may have spoiled and can make you sick

If your power is out and you need a place to stay cool, there are local cooling centers you can can go to for free. The county provided a full list of cooling centers.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from county officials about how you can stay safe during a power outage while temperatures are dangerously high.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content