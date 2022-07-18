County responds to community without power

Riverside County helped residents after a Saturday power outage in Desert Hot Springs. The county's Emergency Management Department and the Department of Public Social Services assisted.

The county said they helped 14 residents from Sam's Family Spa & Hot Water Resort. The residents were given overnight shelter.

With temperatures reaching dangerous highs, it's important to be prepared for what to do in case a power outage happens to you and you're left with no AC.

The Emergency Management Department has tips for what to do if your power is out:

Keep flashlights, spare batteries, and a battery-operated radio

Refrain from opening your refrigerator unless necessary to keep its temperature for as long as possible

If your power has been out for any length of time, food items in the refrigerator or freezer may have spoiled and can make you sick

If your power is out and you need a place to stay cool, there are local cooling centers you can can go to for free. The county provided a full list of cooling centers.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from county officials about how you can stay safe during a power outage while temperatures are dangerously high.