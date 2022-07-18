Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 9:37 PM

House Fire in Desert Hot Springs

Cal Fire is mopping up the aftermath of a house fire in the 69200 block of Parkside Dr., Desert Hot Springs in the Desert Crest Country Club.

According to Cal Fire's Twitter page, firefighters responded to a call of a single-wide mobile home fully involved at 8 p.m. tonight.

Cal Fire says the fire was contained within 45 minutes of arriving on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities will be on scene for approximately 4 hours mopping up.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Madison Morgan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content