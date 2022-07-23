Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:16 AM

DSUSD partners with Sheriff’s Department to practice emergency response

DSUSD

Desert Sands Unified School District is welcoming the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to one of its campuses to practice emergency responses.

Parents of Palm Desert Charter Middle School and Abraham Lincoln Elementary Schools were notified
that Saturday, July 16, and Saturday, July 23, the Sheriff's Department will be conducting exercises from 6:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Palm Desert Charter Middle School.

The critical incident training will involve the simulation of critical incidents. During the simulation, there will be a law enforcement presence, roll players, loudspeakers, and other props to simulate a critical incident on a school campus.

Parents were asked by the schools to share the training information with neighbors so that the community is made aware of the activity set to take place on the campus.

If you have any questions about this critical incident training or the ongoing training, please contact Sergeant Jared Howe or Corporal Steven Rivera at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station (760) 836-1600.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content