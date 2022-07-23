DSUSD partners with Sheriff’s Department to practice emergency response

Desert Sands Unified School District is welcoming the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to one of its campuses to practice emergency responses.

Parents of Palm Desert Charter Middle School and Abraham Lincoln Elementary Schools were notified

that Saturday, July 16, and Saturday, July 23, the Sheriff's Department will be conducting exercises from 6:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Palm Desert Charter Middle School.

The critical incident training will involve the simulation of critical incidents. During the simulation, there will be a law enforcement presence, roll players, loudspeakers, and other props to simulate a critical incident on a school campus.

Parents were asked by the schools to share the training information with neighbors so that the community is made aware of the activity set to take place on the campus.

If you have any questions about this critical incident training or the ongoing training, please contact Sergeant Jared Howe or Corporal Steven Rivera at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station (760) 836-1600.