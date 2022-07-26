Back-to-school spending expected to reach record high, tips to save

After two years of COVID-19 disruptions, many parents will have a more "normal" back-to-school shopping approach for their kids returning to in-person learning. However, rising costs due to inflation will likely make shopping for school supplies more expensive.

Erika Bailey teaches at Saul Martinez Elementary School in Mecca. Anything her students can't buy, she tends to supply herself, usually spending close to a thousand dollars a year.

"My priorities have to shift a little bit which is frustrating because then I feel like I can't provide as much for my students as I normally would," said Bailey. "Most of my families are low income, and I can ask for supplies, but I can't require them... I haven't bought anything. I'm honestly kind of in denial about it because it's so expensive, and I'm really rethinking what I want to buy."

According to a Deloitte survey, back-to-school spending is expected to reach a new high of $34.4 billion for K-12 students or about an average of $661 per student. In 2021, the average was $612.

The survey reports that 57% of parents are concerned about the increase in back-to-school product prices due to inflation.

"Even as economic and inflationary pressures sit top of mind, parents seem resilient and determined to ensure their children get the school supplies needed to succeed this coming year," said Deloitte vice chair and U.S. leader Nick Handrinos.

Spending will reportedly focus on more traditional school supplies as well as clothing and accessories for K-12 students. This comes as spending on technology decreases after two years of growth due to many students doing virtual learning.

Lauren Garrott teaches at La Quinta High School. Buying for her more than 150 students and her freshman daughter is more complicated this year.

"When I'm at the checkout stand, there's like, oh, wait, wait, it's going higher, it's going higher," said Garrott. "It's getting a little scary, I'm having a harder time making ends meet, absolutely."

Bailey and Garrott shared some of their saving tips that can help deal with the surging prices:

Back-to-school saving tips

Wait till the first day of school to find out what your student needs

Buy in bulk, especially commonly used items like pens and pencils

Buy for the second semester when school supplies go on clearance

Shop at big-box store sales and at dollar stores

Compare prices before buying

Buy the generic brand

Back-to-school drives