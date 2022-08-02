A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert

KESQ is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This time, the house is in Palm Desert inside the new Montage community.

Construction is well underway on the newest St. Jude house, set to be raffled off early next year. This Spanish style house is going to be approximately 2,4000 square feet, with panoramic mountain views. The house is one of dozens being built in the new Montage community on Gerald Ford Dr. and Portola Ave. in Palm Desert.

This time, the home is worth an estimated $900,000, built by GHA Companies.

“We're excited to be partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital once more. This is going to be our fourth dream home," said Carlos Bonilla, a project manager of GHA Companies.

The house will be a 3 bedroom plus flex room, 3.5 bath home that will have top-of-the-line finishes donated from national vendors.

The last dream home in Palm Desert sold out fast, weeks before the deadline. But this time, more people will have a chance to buy tickets. For the 2023 giveaway, 15,000 tickets will be sold, at $100 each, with a goal of $1.5 million raised for kids fighting cancer. It's the highest goal yet for the Coachella Valley.

"For a $100 dollar raffle ticket, we can continue to ensure that no St. Jude family ever pays a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food," said Jennifer Castell, the Senior Advisor for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The rendered image of the dream home is a basic idea of what the house will look like, but GHA Companies has said the yard and detailing will look even better when the home is completed.

Tickets go on sale in in January of 2023.

The grand giveaway will be broadcast live in March of 2023.