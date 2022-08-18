Sheriff Department arrests two people for mail thefts in Rancho Mirage

A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly stealing mail from mailboxes in Rancho Mirage, over an almost five-month period.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department a 38-year-old man and 32-year-old woman both from Rancho Mirage were arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of stealing checks and identity theft related items.



The mail theft incidents occurred between January 20th and June 17th of this year. According to a news release, there were a total of nine victims with an accumulated loss of $17,842. Detectives also allegedly found 46 stolen checks and numerous identity theft related items in their possession. Both were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Deputy Earley or Deputy Kelly from the Special Enforcement Team at the Palm Desert Station at 760-836-1633/760-836-1623.