Excessive Heat Warning remains until next Tuesday

The majority of California remains under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisories due to elevated temperatures caused by high pressure that is continuing to build over the Great Basin. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the Coachella Valley until next Tuesday at 8 p.m. 

Monsoonal moisture is embedded in this high pressure flow which is propelling dew points into the 60s and 70s. Isolated thunderstorm activity is possible in high elevation areas surrounding the valley due to this additional moisture. 

This increased moisture can make temperatures feel 5° to 10° above the actual air temperature. Temperatures are set to stay above 110° through Labor Day weekend. Be sure to stay safe and hydrated!

Isolated thunderstorm activity is possible in high elevation areas surrounding the valley due to this additional moisture this weekend.

