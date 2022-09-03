Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators confirm barricaded suspect incident

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies dealt with a barricaded suspect incident Saturday night in Coachella. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury car crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets.

One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene. Deputies detained several suspects but the primary suspect was still barricaded in the area at 10:00 p.m. Saturday (at last check).

There were no reports of injuries so far. Stay with News Channel 3 for the very latest developments on this story.