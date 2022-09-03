Skip to Content
The Street Fair at College of the Desert returns with limited summer hours

The Street Fair at College of the Desert returns Saturday morning.

The Street Fair will be open every Saturday & Sunday in September with limited summer hours from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Street Fair will be back to full hours when the 2022-2023 season starts on Saturday, October 1.  It's presented by the College of the Desert Alumni Association, and has been a staple weekend event in the Coachella Valley for more than 36 years.

The family-friendly shopping experience offers an open-air farmer’s market-type setting, with dozens of vendors selling everything from clothing and home goods to furniture, vintage cars, and much more. Shoppers can also enjoy live entertainment and a wide selection of gourmet food vendors.

Proceeds support College of the Desert students by raising money for the Alumni Association, which provides scholarships, financial aid, and other programs and projects that advance the educational needs of students.

